5 picturesque and charming Nottinghamshire villages you need to visit this summer

And now is the perfect time to leave the city for a day and explore what lies beyond.
Many of the county’s tiny villages are home to top-rated pubs and picturesque walks, making them a perfect place to spend a day this summer.
We’ve picked out five charming Nottinghamshire villages which definitely deserve a visit this summer.
1. Papplewick
Nestled between Hucknall and Newstead Abbey, the small village of Papplewick boasts a traditional pub and a tea room. The surrounding countryside is easy to explore thanks to the many walking routes signposted around the village. Photo: Alan Murray-Rust
2. Cropwell Bishop
Famous for the production of high-quality stilton cheese, the village of Cropwell Bishop is found a few miles south-east of Nottingham, near Cotgrave. The quaint nearby villages of Cropwell Butler and Colston Bassett are easily walkable during the summer months. Photo: Alan Murray-Rust
3. Gotham
World-renowned for its links to Batman, Gotham, just south of Clifton, boasts three pubs. The Gotham Heritage trail is a circular 2.7-mile walk taking in the best of the village surrounding countryside. Photo: John Sutton
4. Edwinstowe
Lying just outside Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe is a must-visit before heading to see the Major Oak. The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre is found in the village, providing a perfect base to explore the forest itself and other nearby areas Photo: David Hallam-Jones
