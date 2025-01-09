There are plenty of cracking chip shops across North Notts that will always hit the spot.There are plenty of cracking chip shops across North Notts that will always hit the spot.
There are plenty of cracking chip shops across North Notts that will always hit the spot.

39 of the best chip shops to try in 2025 across the Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall, Eastwood and Worksop areas - according to Google reviews

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:20 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 13:42 GMT
There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across the Notts area – and these are some of the very best to try in 2025.

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that our area is blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them in 2025?

"Service always good and friendly. Food has always been lovely. Best chips around." - Rated: 4.5 (168 reviews)

1. The Trawlers Catch - 4ES, 22 Elmton Rd, Creswell,

"Service always good and friendly. Food has always been lovely. Best chips around." - Rated: 4.5 (168 reviews) Photo: Google

"Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of they're customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (218 reviews)

2. Papas Fish Bar - 5A Ravensdale Road, Mansfield

"Fantastic local chip shop, selling a variety of delicious food. Very friendly and welcoming staff, who know all of they're customers well. All very fresh, and always hot" - Rated: 4.3 (218 reviews) Photo: Papas Fish Bar

"Great chippy, lovely fish and massive portions of chips" - 4.4 (193 reviews)

3. The Market Fish & Chips, 2-4 South St, Hucknall : The Market Fish & Chips, 2-4 South St, Hucknall

"Great chippy, lovely fish and massive portions of chips" - 4.4 (193 reviews) Photo: Facebook

"Brilliant place good prices very helpful staff" - Rated: 4.4 (52 reviews)

4. The Fryary, 20 Robin Hood Dr, Hucknall

"Brilliant place good prices very helpful staff" - Rated: 4.4 (52 reviews) Photo: Facebook

