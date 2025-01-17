33 charming hotels and places to stay for a relaxing staycation in beautiful Nottinghamshire

Our beautiful county is full of brilliant places to stay – with high-end hotels and impressive holiday rental properties offering something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute staycation, or somewhere to unwind after a busy day of walking, these are 33 of the best-reviewed hotels across the county.
All data was taken from Google, and the hotels are not ranked in any particular order – will you be staying at any of these places in 2025?
1. Colwick Hall Hotel, Nottingham
Housed in the ancestral home of Lord Byron and set on 60 acres of parkland, this plush Georgian country house hotel is adjacent to Nottingham Racecourse and 2.9 miles from Nottingham city centre. Rated: 4.3 (1,7k reviews) Photo: Colwick Hall
2. Thoresby Hall, Ollerton
Set in a Victorian stately home with vast grounds, this spa hotel is 4 miles from Sherwood Forest. Rated: 4.4 (2,7k reviews) Photo: Thoresby Hall
3. Gardeners Cottage in the grounds of Newstead Abbey
You can in the footsteps of the classical romantic Poet, Byron and enjoying the same stunning park vistas and surrounding countryside that truly inspired him.Built in the 1860s by the Webb family, the Gardener’s Cottage is situated in heart of the Abbey grounds and is just a few minutes’ walk from many of the parks’ unique features, including the Abbey, Byron’s own Fort and stunning lakes. Rated: 4.9 (124 reviews) Photo: Google
4. Dovecote Barn Conversion, Southwell
The property is on edge of lovely Morton village. There is a great pub down the road within walking distance and lots of great walks on the doorstep. River walks along the river trent in the next village Fiskerton. Also near the historical town Southwell and Newark. Rated: 4.9 (78 reviews) Photo: Dovecote Barn
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.