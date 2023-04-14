Worksop has always been popular for its nightlife – but can you remember some of the pubs we have loved and lost over the years?

From old-fashioned boozers to rave venues, our pubs have always been the highlight of the social calendar.

We are taking a look back at some of the famous places you may have frequented in your younger years.

Do you remember these? Did you go to any of them? Would you like to see any of them return?

1 . The Black Swan - Pilgrim Way Do you remember going in there? Photo: Google

2 . The Blue Bell Now a popular venue under another name, the former Blue Bell was located on Park Street. Photo: Google

3 . The Boundary Inn The Boundary Inn was situated at 69 Potter Street. This was the site of the Worksop Folk Club in the 1960s. Photo: Google

4 . The Carlton Tavern It was located on Carlton Road and closed in 2010. Photo: Google

