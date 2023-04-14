27 Worksop pubs we have loved and lost over the years
Worksop has always been popular for its nightlife – but can you remember some of the pubs we have loved and lost over the years?
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
From old-fashioned boozers to rave venues, our pubs have always been the highlight of the social calendar.
We are taking a look back at some of the famous places you may have frequented in your younger years.
Do you remember these? Did you go to any of them? Would you like to see any of them return?
