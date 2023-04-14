News you can trust since 1895
How many do you remember?How many do you remember?
How many do you remember?

27 Worksop pubs we have loved and lost over the years

Worksop has always been popular for its nightlife – but can you remember some of the pubs we have loved and lost over the years?

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST

From old-fashioned boozers to rave venues, our pubs have always been the highlight of the social calendar.

We are taking a look back at some of the famous places you may have frequented in your younger years.

Do you remember these? Did you go to any of them? Would you like to see any of them return?

Do you remember going in there?

1. The Black Swan - Pilgrim Way

Do you remember going in there? Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Now a popular venue under another name, the former Blue Bell was located on Park Street.

2. The Blue Bell

Now a popular venue under another name, the former Blue Bell was located on Park Street. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Boundary Inn was situated at 69 Potter Street. This was the site of the Worksop Folk Club in the 1960s.

3. The Boundary Inn

The Boundary Inn was situated at 69 Potter Street. This was the site of the Worksop Folk Club in the 1960s. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
It was located on Carlton Road and closed in 2010.

4. The Carlton Tavern

It was located on Carlton Road and closed in 2010. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
