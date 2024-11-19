25 winter wonderland images from a Nottinghamshire of yesteryear

It has led to some schools around the county being shut and the chance for kids of all ages to get out and have some fun.

Our county is beautiful enough at the best of times, and even more so this morning with beauty spots around the area blanketed in snow.

Wrap up warm and enjoy the crisp outdoors. But before then, take a look at these wonderful images from our archives of past snowfalls down the years.

1 . Kirkby Bentinck Kirkby Bentinck was the nearest station to Mansfield on the Great Central Main Line. Here, in winter conditions, a Sheffield Darall B1 Class No. 61041 passes with an Up train, 26th February 1955. Photo: Getty Images

2 . River Trent Canada Geese fly from the snow covered banks of the River Trent on January 21, 2013 in Nottingham. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Mansfield in the snow Snow fell in Mid to late April 1981 just in time for the Easter break. This picture is taken on Robin Down Lane. Photo: Chad

4 . Nottingham Road The scene on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, in 1981. Photo: Chad