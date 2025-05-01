2025: 10 best wedding venues in and around Worksop for couples tying the knot

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 13:12 BST
If you're planning your big day and looking for a venue close to home, we have 10 highly rated suggestions based on Google reviews of 4.3-5 stars.

Whether you are looking for a large or small venue, centrally located or in a rural area, explore these popular wedding venues in and around Worksop.

Which one appeals to you?

1. The Pumping House Exclusive Wedding Venue

The Pumping House Exclusive Wedding Venue has a 4.8 rating on Google based on over 400 reviews. The venue is located on Brake Lane in Ollerton, just a 23-minute drive from Worksop town centre. Photo: Image belongs to The Pumping House Exclusive Wedding Venue

2. Hodsock Priory

Hodsock Priory, a wedding venue in Blyth, has a rating of 4.7 on Google based on over 400 reviews. Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Thoresby Riding Hall Weddings

Thoresby Riding Hall Weddings, located on Netherfield Lane, has a rating of 4.6 on Google reviews. One reviewer stated that the venue provides excellent service from start to finish. Photo: Thoresby Riding Hall Weddings

4. Lady Margaret Hall

Lady Margaret Hall, located in Holbeck, Warsop, has a 4.6 rating on Google reviews based on over 40 reviews. The village hall is popular for weddings. Photo: Welbeck Estate

