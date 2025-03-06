20 photos: Most inventive characters for World Book Day from Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST
For World Book Day 2025, we present 20 of the most inventive characters from the Worksop area.

Every year, we invite Guardian readers to share photos of World Book Day characters from around the community.

World Book Day is an annual global celebration of reading and books, occurring every March.

This day was established in 1995 by UNESCO.

Below are 20 of the most creative submissions we received.

If you would like your photo to be featured, you can still submit it to us at www.yourworld.net/submit/.

Captain Hook and Tinker Bell at Sir Edmund Hillary Academy.

1. Captain Hook and Tinker Bell

Captain Hook and Tinker Bell at Sir Edmund Hillary Academy. Photo: Chloe Clark

Photo Sales
Moody Margaret, from the Horrid Henry franchise, at Langold Dyscarr Community School.

2. Moody Margaret

Moody Margaret, from the Horrid Henry franchise, at Langold Dyscarr Community School. Photo: Kerry Louise Peake

Photo Sales
One-year-old Teddy as Donald Duck.

3. Donald Duck

One-year-old Teddy as Donald Duck. Photo: Nikita Bearder

Photo Sales
Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter ready for school.

4. Ginny Weasley

Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter ready for school. Photo: Jade Donovan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopUNESCO
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice