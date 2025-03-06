Every year, we invite Guardian readers to share photos of World Book Day characters from around the community.

World Book Day is an annual global celebration of reading and books, occurring every March.

This day was established in 1995 by UNESCO.

Below are 20 of the most creative submissions we received.

If you would like your photo to be featured, you can still submit it to us at www.yourworld.net/submit/.

1 . Captain Hook and Tinker Bell Captain Hook and Tinker Bell at Sir Edmund Hillary Academy. Photo: Chloe Clark Photo Sales

2 . Moody Margaret Moody Margaret, from the Horrid Henry franchise, at Langold Dyscarr Community School. Photo: Kerry Louise Peake Photo Sales

4 . Ginny Weasley Ginny Weasley from Harry Potter ready for school. Photo: Jade Donovan Photo Sales