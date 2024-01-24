News you can trust since 1895
20 of the richest areas of Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe

These are some of the wealthiest areas across Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe – where does your town, village or neighbourhood rank in this list?
By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:09 GMT

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed the highest earning areas across Nottinghamshire.

The average annual household income in Nottinghamshire’s wealthiest neighbourhood is £54,100.

All of these area have an average annual household income of £40,000 or more.

The latest figures were published by the ONS in October 2023 and cover the financial year ending in 2020.

Bramcote is the richest part of Broxtowe with an average annual household income of £54,100.

1. Bramcote

Bramcote is the richest part of Broxtowe with an average annual household income of £54,100. Photo: Google

King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham the richest parts of Mansfield with an average annual household income of £51,700.

2. King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham

King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham the richest parts of Mansfield with an average annual household income of £51,700. Photo: Google

Toton in Broxtowe has an average annual household income of £51,400.

3. Toton

Toton in Broxtowe has an average annual household income of £51,400. Photo: x

Southwell in Newark and Sherwood has an average annual household income of £45,600.

4. Southwell

Southwell in Newark and Sherwood has an average annual household income of £45,600. Photo: Rachel Atkins

