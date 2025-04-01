18 of the best garden centres in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw, according to Google reviews

By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:40 BST
Spring has officially sprung and as we head into a new month people will be spending more time outside.

So if your garden is in need of a bit of TLC or if you want to give it a new look and don’t know where to start we have compiled a list of some of the best garden centres in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw.

All of these have been given a rating of four or above according to Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Spring is the perfect time to give your garden a makeover

1. Best garden centres

Spring is the perfect time to give your garden a makeover Photo: Pixabay

B&M Home Store with Garden Centre on Baums Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,200 reviews.

2. B&M Home Store with Garden Centre

B&M Home Store with Garden Centre on Baums Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,200 reviews. Photo: Google

The Plant Pot Ltd on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, has a 5/5 rating based on nine reviews.

3. The Plant Pot Ltd

The Plant Pot Ltd on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, has a 5/5 rating based on nine reviews. Photo: Google

Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants on Oakfield Lane, Warsop, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 20 reviews.

4. Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants

Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants on Oakfield Lane, Warsop, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 20 reviews. Photo: Trade Timber Supplies Flowers & Plants

