A 16th Century Worksop pub has been added to Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register for 2024.

The Old Ship Inn on Bridge Street is a prominent grade II-listed late 16th Century inn with some unusual interior features including a spiral oak staircase and decorative plasterwork.

The plan of the original building was restored in 1938 and it is timber framed, rendered, with pantile roofs and garrets.

Historic England said: “The building has been vacant for some time and requires urgent structural timber frame repairs.

"While it continues to remain unoccupied, The Old Ship Inn is deteriorating and vulnerable.

"All avenues are being explored to achieve a positive outcome but there is some uncertainty about the time frame for the repairs.”

Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places and helps to ensure they can be protected and continue to be enjoyed in the future.

Heritage brings local communities together, inspires creativity and boosts economic growth.

The latest research shows that the heritage sector in the East Midlands region contributes £3bn to the economy and employs 46,000 people annually as of 2002.

In 2023, heritage tourism generated £1.3bn in spend in the East Midlands and 18 million day visits were made to historic sites in the region.

Historic England works closely with partners and communities across the country to breathe new life into the places that need it most. This year alone,13 sites have been rescued and their futures secured in the East Midlands.

Historic England awarded £800,870 in grants for repairs to 15 sites in the East Midlands during 2023-2024.

Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders, including The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

There are also buildings and places which need help.

Over the past year, 21 historic buildings and sites have been added to the Register in the East Midlands because they are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The Old Ship Inn is one of 21 new entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in the East Midlands in 2024.

Louise Brennan, Historic England regional director for the midlands said: “Heritage is so important to the East Midlands.

"From our historic cities and towns, to treasured parish churches, windmills, and archaeological monuments, the heritage and character of these places plays a vital role in our society and boosts the regional economy.

"This year, we have seen partners and communities come together to help save the historic buildings and places that need it the most.

"Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”

Sir Chris Bryant MP (Lab), heritage minister, added: “The UK has an abundance of heritage sites across the country that attract tourists and provide jobs in local communities. Many of these are in desperate need of support.

“The Heritage at Risk Register plays a vital role in our ongoing mission to protect and preserve our rich heritage across the country. Many beloved sites have been removed from the list this year and I hope that more will be saved thanks to their inclusion this year."