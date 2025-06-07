16-year-old Worksop boy brings designs to life with 3D printer

A 16-year-old student from Worksop started 3D printing as a hobby and now showcases his impressive designs on a Facebook page with thousands of followers.

Reece Jones, 16, has turned his hobby of 3D printing into a fun Facebook page that brings people's visions to life.

Reece, who is autistic, said he has always been fascinated by skyscrapers and their height compared to other buildings.

This special interest inspired his granddad to gift him a 3D printer for his birthday in November 2023, allowing Reece to create 3D models of skyscrapers and other designs.

Reece Jones, 16, from Worksop.

Reece shared that he spent several months becoming familiar with the printer and then in 2024, a student in his class asked if he could create a 3D printed model of the World Trade Centre, which then inspired Reece to consider selling 3D prints.

Reece said: “I decided to create a page and I named it Reece's 3D Printing in April 2024, and since starting it – I have been working on improving my skills and growing my following. I really enjoy it.”

Reece's Facebook page, 'Reece's 3D Printing', has gained over 2,000 followers in its first year.

Your Guardian learned about Reece’s skills from the Worksop Information Page on Facebook, where the 16-year-old regularly shares updates about his designs.

Reece received this photo of his printed signage from a satisfied customer.

Since launching the page, Reece has printed models of skyscrapers, phone and battery holders, fruit bowls, trolley tokens, personalised signage, a snake toy, coasters, coat hangers, keyrings, and countless other items.

The concept of 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, involves creating objects by building them layer by layer from a digital design.

It typically uses filament made up of materials like plastic, metal, or resin.

The process starts with designing a 3D model, preparing it for printing, and then using a 3D printer to add material according to the design, resulting in a physical 3D object as the end result.

Anyone interested in obtaining a print or following Reece’s journey can like and/or follow his page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558752391071.