16 of the best businesses across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw – according to Muddy Stilettos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST
Discover the finalists for the Muddy Awards 2025, featuring 16 businesses from the Mansfield, Ashfield, and Bassetlaw area.

Muddy Stilettos is a lifestyle website and awards program that celebrates independent businesses and local experiences across the UK.

The finalists for the Notts & Derbyshire Muddy Awards have been officially announced.

The Regional Finals close on April 15, 2025 at 1pm, so if there’s a business you love, make sure you vote at nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote/.

For a full list, visit nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/.

Do you want to see who made it through to the finals near you?

Cuckney House, located on Langwith Road, Mansfield, has been selected as a finalist for the boutique stay category.

1. Cuckney House

Cuckney House, located on Langwith Road, Mansfield, has been selected as a finalist for the boutique stay category. Photo: Glide/Welbeck Estate

Mansfield's Max & Posie has been selected as a finalist in the children's business category.

2. Max & Posie

Mansfield's Max & Posie has been selected as a finalist in the children's business category. Photo: Max & Posie

The Welbeck Estate has been selected as a finalist in the family experience category.

3. The Welbeck Estate

The Welbeck Estate has been selected as a finalist in the family experience category. Photo: Harley Gallery

French Press, located at 7 King Street in Southwell, is a finalist in the café category.

4. French Press

French Press, located at 7 King Street in Southwell, is a finalist in the café category. Photo: Sophie Dobb/Google reviews

