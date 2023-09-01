15 things to do and places to go near Worksop and further afield on last weekend of school holidays

The long school summer holidays come to an an end next week. But that means there’s still one fun-packed weekend to make the most of.

We have compiled a guide to what to do and where to go in the Worksop, Bassetlaw and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

Let’s hope the weather stays fine because open-air theatre also dominates the schedule thanks to evening shows in picturesque surroundings at Newstead Abbey, Clumber Park and Creswell Crags.

The village of Langwith lets its hair down thanks to its annual family show, while Eastwood launches its annual D.H.Lawrence Festival, celebrating the town’s most famous son.

Mansfield town centre hosts a day of wacky surprises and eye-popping performances, courtesy of the fourth Full Shebang arts festival, while Bolsover Castle hosts a lazy end-of-summer day of swing, jazz and brass band music.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre raises its curtain again, after a summer break, with shows for fans of Billy Joel, the children’s TV series ‘In The Night Garden’ and glam rock from the likes of Sweet, Slade, Wizzard and T. Rex.

All this and both the Tour Of Britain cycle race and the Outlaw Triathlon series are set to make their presence felt across the area in the next few days too.

Before setting off, please check the website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Fun day for the family at Langwith Show No wonder staff and volunteers at the Rhubarb Farm social enterprise on Hardwick Street are jumping for joy because it's the return of Langwith Show on Saturday (12 midday to 4 pm), complete with live entertainment, special guests and community stalls and games. The village is set to come alive, with top attractions for all the family including a Viking encampment and a dog show.

2 . Oscar Wilde comedy at Newstead Abbey Newstead Abbey's summer programme of open-air theatre continues tomorrow night (Thursday) with Oscar Wilde's finest and best-loved romantic comedy, 'The Importance Of Being Earnest', presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company. Pack a picnic, camping chairs and blankets to join friends and family in the most picturesque of surroundings.

3 . D.H. Lawrence Festival opens in Eastwood The annual D.H. Lawrence Festival to celebrate Eastwood's most famous son, opens on Friday night with an exhibition of the last-known portrait of the author at the town's Lawrence Birthplace Museum. The free festival continues at various venues until Sunday, September 10 and features literature, art, music, heritage open days and community events.