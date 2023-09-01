News you can trust since 1895
Friends Julia Kowalczyk and Freya Strouther enjoyed lots of sponge-throwing fun in the stocks at the big Mansfield Day event last Saturday. Now check out our guide to what to do and where to go on this, the last weekend before the end of the school summer holidays,

15 things to do and places to go near Worksop and further afield on last weekend of school holidays

The long school summer holidays come to an an end next week. But that means there’s still one fun-packed weekend to make the most of.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:58 BST

We have compiled a guide to what to do and where to go in the Worksop, Bassetlaw and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days.

Let’s hope the weather stays fine because open-air theatre also dominates the schedule thanks to evening shows in picturesque surroundings at Newstead Abbey, Clumber Park and Creswell Crags.

The village of Langwith lets its hair down thanks to its annual family show, while Eastwood launches its annual D.H.Lawrence Festival, celebrating the town’s most famous son.

Mansfield town centre hosts a day of wacky surprises and eye-popping performances, courtesy of the fourth Full Shebang arts festival, while Bolsover Castle hosts a lazy end-of-summer day of swing, jazz and brass band music.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre raises its curtain again, after a summer break, with shows for fans of Billy Joel, the children’s TV series ‘In The Night Garden’ and glam rock from the likes of Sweet, Slade, Wizzard and T. Rex.

All this and both the Tour Of Britain cycle race and the Outlaw Triathlon series are set to make their presence felt across the area in the next few days too.

Before setting off, please check the website of your chosen destination for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

No wonder staff and volunteers at the Rhubarb Farm social enterprise on Hardwick Street are jumping for joy because it's the return of Langwith Show on Saturday (12 midday to 4 pm), complete with live entertainment, special guests and community stalls and games. The village is set to come alive, with top attractions for all the family including a Viking encampment and a dog show.

Newstead Abbey's summer programme of open-air theatre continues tomorrow night (Thursday) with Oscar Wilde's finest and best-loved romantic comedy, 'The Importance Of Being Earnest', presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company. Pack a picnic, camping chairs and blankets to join friends and family in the most picturesque of surroundings.

The annual D.H. Lawrence Festival to celebrate Eastwood's most famous son, opens on Friday night with an exhibition of the last-known portrait of the author at the town's Lawrence Birthplace Museum. The free festival continues at various venues until Sunday, September 10 and features literature, art, music, heritage open days and community events.

Worksop and Bassetlaw are taking centre stage with the Nottingham leg starting at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe at 11.15 am next Wednesday. Riders then pass through Clumber Park, Worksop, Retford, Southwell, Boughton and Bilsthorpe on a 166-kilometre route that finishes in Newark at about 3.20 pm.

