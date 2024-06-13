15 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:14 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

Mythos at Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 30

Mythos at Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 30

Costa Coffee at The Priory Centre, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 10

Costa Coffee at The Priory Centre, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 10

The Salvation Army at Salvation Army, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 2

The Salvation Army at Salvation Army, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 2

