15 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. Mythos
Mythos at Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 30 Photo: Google
3. Costa Coffee
Costa Coffee at The Priory Centre, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 10 Photo: Google
4. The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army at Salvation Army, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on May 2 Photo: Google
