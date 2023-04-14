14 Worksop schools rated as Good and Outstanding by education watchdog Ofsted

Thousands of families will be receiving a primary school place offer for their child on Monday (April 17), kickstarting the beginning of their primary education journey.

We’ve taken a look at Worksop primary schools rated good or outstanding at their most recent full inspection.

Schools rated as such receive an inspection about every four years to confirm that the school status remains.

The follow-up inspection is an ungraded inspection.

If inspectors find evidence that a school is better than it was, or that standards may be declining, education chiefs will carry out a full inspection with graded judgements within 1 to 2 years of the date of the ungraded inspection.

Where a school receives more applications than places available, not all applications will be successful and parents can appeal.

Here are 14 primary schools currently rated as outstanding or good by Ofsted - has your child applied to be a pupil at one of these schools?

1 . Norbridge Academy Norbridge Academy on Stanley Street, Worksop, was rated ;outstanding' at its last inspection on November 25, 2014. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . St Anne's CofE (Aided) Primary School St Anne's CofE (Aided) Primary School on Harrington Street, Worksop, was rated 'good' at its last inspection on January 16, 2020. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Worksop Priory Church of England Primary Academy Worksop Priory Church of England Primary Academy on Holles Street, Worksop, was rated 'good' at its last inspection on November 11, 2019. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Holy Family Catholic Primary School Holy Family Catholic Primary School on Netherton Road, Worksop, was rated 'good' at its last inspection on July 19, 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

