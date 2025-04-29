14 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. Agra
Agra House on Retford Road, Blyth, was rated five out of five on April 9 Photo: Google
3. Baby Panda
Baby Panda, on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on April 16. Photo: Google
4. Everest Tandoori
Everest Tandoori on Gateford Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 26 Photo: Google
