14 restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:43 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out and you want to try somewhere new we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

Agra House on Retford Road, Blyth, was rated five out of five on April 9

2. Agra

Agra House on Retford Road, Blyth, was rated five out of five on April 9 Photo: Google

Baby Panda, on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on April 16.

3. Baby Panda

Baby Panda, on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on April 16. Photo: Google

Everest Tandoori on Gateford Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 26

4. Everest Tandoori

Everest Tandoori on Gateford Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on March 26 Photo: Google

