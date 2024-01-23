News you can trust since 1895
13 of the best butchers in, or near, Mansfield, according to Google ratings

Today (January 23) is National Pie Day and Mansfield, and the surrounding area, has a lot of independent butchers and farm shops where you can go to pick up a pastry filled treat.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT

From family run butchers to local farm shops they are sure to have what you need.

Here are 13 of the best butchers in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have all been given a 4.5/5 rating or above based on Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Robert Bowring Mansfield on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 45 reviews

1. Robert Bowring Mansfield

D D & E Bates & Sons on Penniment House Farm, Penniment Lane, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 118 reviews

2. D D & E Bates & Sons

David Boot on West Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 34 reviews

3. David Boot

Mike Maloney on Mansfield Road, Blidworth, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 21 reviews.

4. Mike Maloney

