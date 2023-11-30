13 Bassetlaw establishments awarded five-star hygiene ratings
Thirteen is far from unlucky as far as Bassetlaw is concerned after 13 food establishments in the district were awarded five-star hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following venues have all been awarded five-star ratings:
Cecilia's, Victoria Square, Worksop.
Fred's Cantonese Restaurant, Grove Street, Retford.
Oldcotes Cafe at Cafe, Doncaster Road, Oldcotes.
Queens Hotel, High Street, East Markham.
Grove Mill Snooker Hall, Grove Mill, Raglan Road, Retford.
The Mucky Duck Drakeholes, Gainsborough Road, Drakeholes.
The Hop Pole Inn, Welham Road, Retford.
Amir's Balti House, Grove Street, Retford.
KFC, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth.
Pizza King, The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick
Star Pizza, Scrooby Road, Bircotes.
Top Chef, Retford Road, Worksop.
Domino's Pizza, Celtic Point, Worksop.