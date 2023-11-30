News you can trust since 1895
13 Bassetlaw establishments awarded five-star hygiene ratings

Thirteen is far from unlucky as far as Bassetlaw is concerned after 13 food establishments in the district were awarded five-star hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By John Smith
Published 30th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
The following venues have all been awarded five-star ratings:

Cecilia's, Victoria Square, Worksop.

Fred's Cantonese Restaurant, Grove Street, Retford.

Thirteen Bassetlaw establishments have recently been awarded five-star hygiene ratings. Photo: Getty Images

Oldcotes Cafe at Cafe, Doncaster Road, Oldcotes.

Queens Hotel, High Street, East Markham.

Grove Mill Snooker Hall, Grove Mill, Raglan Road, Retford.

The Mucky Duck Drakeholes, Gainsborough Road, Drakeholes.

The Hop Pole Inn, Welham Road, Retford.

Amir's Balti House, Grove Street, Retford.

KFC, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Drive, Blyth.

Pizza King, The Arcade, Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick

Star Pizza, Scrooby Road, Bircotes.

Top Chef, Retford Road, Worksop.

Domino's Pizza, Celtic Point, Worksop.

