3 . Freddie

Freddie is a five-year-old Labrador mix who is positive for Leishmaniasis, a parasitic disease caused by infection with Leishmania parasites. These parasites are transmitted through the bite of infected sand flies. It is likely that Freddie contracted the disease when he was rescued from Macedonia. He has undergone treatment with Milteforan and is currently on Allopurinol, which we will provide to his owner for life. Allopurinol is a simple daily tablet that he takes with his dinner, and he happily eats it without any fuss. Additionally, he will require annual blood tests. Freddie can run and play just like any other dog, and he is expected to live a long, happy life with his forever family. It's important to note that Leishmaniasis cannot be transmitted to humans or other animals. Photo: Doggy Dens