Doggy Dens UK Rescue has rescue kennels located in Cuckney, where staff and volunteers care for dogs during their rehabilitation and work diligently to find them loving new homes throughout the UK.
Doggy Dens became a registered charity in May 2023 and is overseen by three trustees, all of whom have experience in dog rescue.
Please note that some dogs may be unavailable since this article was published. Adoption fees apply.
1. Ralph
Ralph is a six-year-old retriever and Pyrenees mix. He needs to be the only dog in the home. Originally rescued from Macedonia, Ralph was found living as a street dog near a local dump. He was severely malnourished, and his fur was matted, but today, he’s in fantastic condition and thrives on a healthy raw food diet. He does, however, prefer to eat alone and can be protective over his food but always makes sure to take treats gently. He has a lot of love to give but would need an experienced handler. Photo: Doggy Dens
2. Coco
An experienced home is needed for Coco, the five-year-old Caucasian Shepherd. Coco requires a very specific type of home where she can truly thrive. Ideally, Coco needs a rural setting with land—perhaps a smallholding or a farm, where she can engage in her natural instincts to protect and patrol. In her previous home, she spent most of the day outdoors, surveying her territory, and would come inside in the evenings, knowing her job was done. She has lived with cats and young children in the past, but due to her size and strength, any introductions to new pets or children should be handled with care and caution. Photo: Doggy Dens
3. Freddie
Freddie is a five-year-old Labrador mix who is positive for Leishmaniasis, a parasitic disease caused by infection with Leishmania parasites. These parasites are transmitted through the bite of infected sand flies. It is likely that Freddie contracted the disease when he was rescued from Macedonia. He has undergone treatment with Milteforan and is currently on Allopurinol, which we will provide to his owner for life. Allopurinol is a simple daily tablet that he takes with his dinner, and he happily eats it without any fuss. Additionally, he will require annual blood tests. Freddie can run and play just like any other dog, and he is expected to live a long, happy life with his forever family. It's important to note that Leishmaniasis cannot be transmitted to humans or other animals. Photo: Doggy Dens
4. Fleur
Fleur is a seven-month-old female medium mix breed. She enjoys the company of both dogs and cats and can live with children aged eight and older. After spending some time in a foster home, Fleur is now ready to begin her own adventure. Her fostering experience has provided her with a great start, allowing her to learn how to be a loving member of a family. She gets along wonderfully with the family dog, making her an ideal companion for anyone looking to expand their pet family. Additionally, Fleur has been living with young children and would make an excellent family pet. Photo: Doggy Dens