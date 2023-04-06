News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
48 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
Take yourself away to somewhere lovely this EasterTake yourself away to somewhere lovely this Easter
Take yourself away to somewhere lovely this Easter

12 last-minute Easter getaway and staycation ideas for that well-deserved break

Looking to book a last-minute Easter break or just get away for a relaxing family day out somewhere different?

By John Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

Here are a few inspirational ideas for places to go only a short drive away from Nottinghamshire.

The seaside is only a couple of hours drive away with the likes of Skegness, Ingoldmels and more all waiting to give you a bit of beach therapy

1. Lincolnshire coast

The seaside is only a couple of hours drive away with the likes of Skegness, Ingoldmels and more all waiting to give you a bit of beach therapy Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Explore one of the Midland’s most well-known forests with activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails. Top off your trip with an overnight stay in a a selection of stunning cabins or camping option

2. Sherwood Pines

Explore one of the Midland’s most well-known forests with activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails. Top off your trip with an overnight stay in a a selection of stunning cabins or camping option Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Whether it's relaxing or you want an activity-filled break, Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest has got it covered

3. Center Parcs

Whether it's relaxing or you want an activity-filled break, Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest has got it covered Photo: Center Parcs

Photo Sales
Get away from it all and enjoy miles and miles of unspoilt countryside in one of Britain's best national parks

4. Peak District

Get away from it all and enjoy miles and miles of unspoilt countryside in one of Britain's best national parks Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Nottinghamshire