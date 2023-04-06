12 last-minute Easter getaway and staycation ideas for that well-deserved break

Looking to book a last-minute Easter break or just get away for a relaxing family day out somewhere different?
Here are a few inspirational ideas for places to go only a short drive away from Nottinghamshire.
1. Lincolnshire coast
The seaside is only a couple of hours drive away with the likes of Skegness, Ingoldmels and more all waiting to give you a bit of beach therapy Photo: Google
2. Sherwood Pines
Explore one of the Midland’s most well-known forests with activity trails, play areas, bike hire, wild running and mountain biking trails. Top off your trip with an overnight stay in a a selection of stunning cabins or camping option Photo: Google
3. Center Parcs
Whether it's relaxing or you want an activity-filled break, Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest has got it covered Photo: Center Parcs
4. Peak District
Get away from it all and enjoy miles and miles of unspoilt countryside in one of Britain's best national parks Photo: Google