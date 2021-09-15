The event, which took place on Saturday September 11 gave participants the chance to either run a 10km route or walk a 5km trail around the private 15,000-acre country estate.

Areas of the estate were opened up specially for the event and so runners were given the chance to enjoy sweeping views of Welbeck Abbey, not normally seen by the public.

The 10km route circuited the parkland, crossed the lake, skimmed the deer park and returned via the abbey. The 5km ramble skirted Welbeck lakes, farmland and ancient woodland.

The ‘Bun Run’ was the first event of its kind and designed to raise funds for The School of Artisan Food’s charitable work. The not-for-profit organisation, which is based in Welbeck, is dedicated to helping people of all skills levels learn about food production.

So far almost £900 has been raised, which will help fund bursaries that will provide opportunities for more people to access training in food production.

The school works closely with local voluntary groups and enterprises to support the local community, including unemployed people and refugees.

Speaking before the event, founder of The School of Artisan Food, Alison Swan Parente, said: “We are committed to the promotion of good food, good health, local employment and a sustainable environment.

"We raise money so we can promote these aims and provide the widest possible access to our training programme. The Bun Run helps raise vital funds for a very good cause.”

The Bun Run was organised by SBR Events, who carefully monitored numbers in the lead up to the event.

One participant, Natalie Horrex, said: “We were very lucky to run this course, with it being the first event held there. The grounds are stunning.”

Another runner, Sharon Graham, added: “This venue was out of the world. The scenery was amazing.

"A mix of road running, undulating hills to make the drama of the next view a sight behold, and down hills to help get your breath back. And, well, the grand-finale – an Abbey to be in awe of.”

"We were so excited to have been part of this event.”

