News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
7 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
9 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
10 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
12 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
12 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

11 of the best garden centres near Worksop, according to Google reviews

As spring is starting to arrive people will be spending more and more time outside.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:16 GMT

So if your garden is in need of a bit of TLC or if you want to give it a new look and don’t know where to start we have compiled a list of some of the best garden centres in Worksop and the surrounding area.

All of these have been given a rating of 4 or above according to Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Trowell Garden Centre on Stapleford Road, Trowell, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,600 reviews.

1. Trowell Garden Centre

Trowell Garden Centre on Stapleford Road, Trowell, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,600 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Notcutts Dukeries on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 457 reviews.

2. Notcutts Dukeries

Notcutts Dukeries on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 457 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Jacksdale Garden Centre on Main Road, Jacksdale, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 857 reviews.

3. Jacksdale Garden Centre

Jacksdale Garden Centre on Main Road, Jacksdale, has a 4.4/5 rating based on 857 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Reuben Shaw & Sons LTD on Moorgreen, Newthorpe, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,300 reviews.

4. Reuben Shaw & Sons LTD

Reuben Shaw & Sons LTD on Moorgreen, Newthorpe, has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,300 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GoogleWorksopTLC