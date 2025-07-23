11 famous faces who have lived in or were born in Worksop including Bruce Dickinson, Lee Westwood OBE and Graham Taylor OBE

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
Worksop has a surprising host of famous people connected to the town from across stage, screen, sports, music and more.

Here are 11 notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put Worksop firmly on the map.

See if you knew how many of these famous people were born, lived or worked in the area.

There are many famous faces with links to Worksop.

1. Famous faces

Photo: WG

This Worksop-born actor boasted a lengthy film career and was best known for his roles as Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween series, as well as The Great Escape, The Caretaker, and of course his role as Ernst Stavr Blofeld in the Bond classic You Only Live Twice, 1967.

2. Donald Pleasence OBE

Photo: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Known best for his long tenure as the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson led the band to international success, with The Number of the Beast album selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. He has also featured in films including A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child.

3. Bruce Dickinson

Photo: Getty Images

A Worksop-born professional golfer, Lee is one of few to have won tournaments on five continents, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Australia. He even became world number one in October 2010 in the Official World Golf Ranking - knocking Tiger Woods off the top.

4. Lee Westwood OBE

Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

