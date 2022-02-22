The RSPCA animal rescue shelter at Radcliffe-on-Trent is asking people if they could open their heart and home to some of the beautiful creatures who, through no fault of their own, have to come into their care.
Some of the animals have been abandoned, others become homeless due to unexpected changes in family finances or the tragic death of beloved owners, whilst others - sadly - are all too often the victims of abuse and neglect.
Whatever the reasons, there are so many four legged friends who will make wonderful loving pets and bring so much joy. They are all just waiting, looking for that special person, couple or family to give them a second chance.
Could that be you? See the animals here …
1. Ken needs patience and understanding and to be with another kitty
Meet Ken, a three-year-old male domestic short hair. Poor Ken came into the the Radcliffe RSPCA animal centre care extremely thin, dirty and very scared. With many more cats, Ken was rescued from small inappropriate housing, suffering from malnutrition and general neglect, probably never having lived indoors.
Ken needs to be rehomed with another cat and in his new home he will need experienced owners who have patience and understanding of his previous history of never living in a normal pet home or exposed to everyday household objects and the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Starting a new ‘normal’ life, Ken so deserves, will be a very scary transition for him. He will need to be offered lots of hiding places whilst he settles in.
He may live with cats, dogs and primary school age children. To adopt Ken see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/ken/
Photo: RSPCA
2. Tiny is looking for a quieter home to help her thrive
Meet Tiny, she is an eight year old female lurcher.
Tiny is a sweet and friendly girl looking for a quieter home, as she is nervous of new people and situations. For this reason, Tiny is looking for an experienced dog owner who can help her thrive. Tiny will need someone at home most of the time to help her gain confidence and give her the attention and training she needs, she will also need house-training.
She loves to play with her toys and really enjoys a cuddle once she knows you, making a super, loyal companion. She cannot live with cats or dogs, but may live with secondary school age children. To adopt Tiny see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/tiny/
Photo: RSPCA
3. Delightful Dominic deserves a new life with another cat
Meet Dominic a three-year-old male domestic shorthair. Dominic came into RSPCA care extremely thin, dirty and very scared. He was with many more cats who were rescued from small inappropriate housing, all suffering from malnutrition and general neglect, and has probably never lived indoors.
Dominic needs to be rehomed with another cat in his new home and will need experienced owners who have patience and understanding of his previous history.
Starting the new ‘normal’ life that Dominic deserves, will be a very scary for him so he needs a kind owner to help him adjust.
He may live with cats, dogs and primary school age children. To adopt him see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/dominic/
Photo: RSPCA
4. Rocco needs a family with patience and time
Meet Rocco, a two-year-old male Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd cross.
Rocco is a very sweet and friendly boy but will need an experienced owner due to his timid nature. He can be quite nervous and unsure at first and will need time to settle into his new home and around new people.
He has been known to be destructive when left home alone and has only ever been left on his own for very short periods, so he will need someone at home most of the time.
Rocco would benefit from training in all areas and craves a family with the time and patience he deserves, making him a super family companion.
He may live with cats, dogs and secondary school age children. To adopt Rocco see: https://rspca-radcliffe.org.uk/animal/rocco/
Photo: RSPCA