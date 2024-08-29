10 popular independent shops in Worksop – perfect for Christmas shopping

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Aug 2024, 13:23 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:58 BST
Here are the 10 highly recommended independent shops in Worksop, according to Guardian readers, which may serve as great spots for Christmas shopping this year.

Your Guardian asked readers on Facebook to share their thoughts on the best independent shop in Worksop, as of August 2024.

Readers were quick to share their suggestions on www.facebook.com/WGUNews.

The following businesses were named by readers as of 1pm on Thursday, August 29.

This photo article does not follow a particular order and aims to promote independent businesses by showcasing 10 of your favourite shops.

These are great suggestions for Christmas shopping spots.

Machins D.I.Y Centre and T-Shirt Printing, on Watson Road, Worksop, was a highly recommended shop.

1. Machins D.I.Y Centre and T-Shirt Printing

Priory Cards, located in the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop, was a popular choice for readers.

2. Priory Cards

Ken Ward, on Carlton Road, is an independent shop that is popular with readers. It is one of Worksop’s longest established independent businesses.

3. Ken Ward

Eyres of Worksop, located on the Market Place, was recommended by some readers.

4. Eyres Of Worksop

