10 popular independent shops in Worksop – perfect for Christmas shopping

Your Guardian asked readers on Facebook to share their thoughts on the best independent shop in Worksop, as of August 2024.
The following businesses were named by readers as of 1pm on Thursday, August 29.
This photo article does not follow a particular order and aims to promote independent businesses by showcasing 10 of your favourite shops.
These are great suggestions for Christmas shopping spots.
1. Machins D.I.Y Centre and T-Shirt Printing
Machins D.I.Y Centre and T-Shirt Printing, on Watson Road, Worksop, was a highly recommended shop. Photo: Machins D.I.Y Centre and T-Shirt Printing
2. Priory Cards
Priory Cards, located in the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop, was a popular choice for readers. Photo: Allison Galley
3. Ken Ward
Ken Ward, on Carlton Road, is an independent shop that is popular with readers. It is one of Worksop’s longest established independent businesses. Photo: kenwardsports.co.uk
4. Eyres Of Worksop
Eyres of Worksop, located on the Market Place, was recommended by some readers. Photo: Eyres of Worksop
