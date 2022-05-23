10 pictures as families descended on Worksop town centre for Dinosaur Discovery Day

Crowds get close to one of the dinosaurs at the event in Worksop town centre.

Throughout the day there were live dinosaur shows which attracted scores of people to watch in the Old Market Square.

The event had been organised by North Notts BID to attract more visitors into the town centre.

The packed programme of dinosaur-related activities featured opportunities to meet and learn about the historic creatures, including a fossil dig - which was organised in partnership with Odin events.

Worksop mayor, councillor Tony Eaton, joins in with one of the dinosaur shows by being on poo duty.

Chief executive at North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn, said: “We were delighted to put on this free dinosaur themed event for families in North Notts.

"The turnout was fantastic, and it was great to see everyone show their love for dinosaurs and the enjoyment that the activities put on everyone’s faces.”

Stalls and visitor attractions on the day included Worksop Town FC and Harworth play centre Kidz Hub who brought along their electric go karts.

Sally added: “Thank you to all the people who were involved in the organisation of the dinosaur discovery day and those who turned out on the day to help make it a roaring success.

Children taken part in a dinosaur themed dance and sing a long.

“This is just one of the many projects and events that North Notts BID has delivered in North Notts during our first five-year term.

"If successful at ballot in June, we will continue with these hugely successful events as well as bringing in even more exciting events, projects and activities during a second BID term.”

Below is a selection of pictures from the event. Can you spot anyone you know among the crowds?

The event, organised by North Notts BID, proved popular with families.

A young participant makes friends with one of the dinosaurs during a show.

A volunteer tries out his dinosaur herding skills.

Worksop mayor, councillor Tony Eaton, completed his year in office by attending the event.

The event, which include live dinosaur shows and a dino dig, was popular with families.