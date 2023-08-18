News you can trust since 1895
10 of Worksop's richest celebrities - and how much they are worth - including Bruce Dickinson and Lee Westwood

Many of Worksop’s most famous celebrities made their fortunes from music, movies and sport.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

The town’s most successful musicians appears to have hit the top of the rich list, including Bruce Dickinson and John Parr, followed by sportsmen such as Lee Westwood and Sam Osborne.

Here is a collection of some of Worksop’s most beloved and talented famous people who have trodden a successful path paved with wealth.

This is how much they are worth

A Worksop-born professional golfer, Lee is one of few to have won tournaments on five continents, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Australia. He even became world number one in October 2010 in the Official World Golf Ranking - knocking Tiger Woods off the top. Lee is worth an estimated £32million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

A Worksop-born professional golfer, Lee is one of few to have won tournaments on five continents, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Australia. He even became world number one in October 2010 in the Official World Golf Ranking - knocking Tiger Woods off the top. Lee is worth an estimated £32million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website.

Manton's John Parr reached number one in the US charts with his hit single St. Elmo's Fire in 1985, which was also featured in the soundtrack of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Grammy-nominated singer has toured with a number of big names including Bryan Adams, Toto, Tina Turner and Richard Marx. He is worth an estimated £12million.

3. John Parr

Manton's John Parr reached number one in the US charts with his hit single St. Elmo's Fire in 1985, which was also featured in the soundtrack of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Grammy-nominated singer has toured with a number of big names including Bryan Adams, Toto, Tina Turner and Richard Marx. He is worth an estimated £12million. Photo: Steve Taylor

This Worksop-born actor boasted a lengthy film career and was best known for his roles as Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween series, as well as The Great Escape, The Caretaker, and of course his role as Ernst Stavr Blofeld in the Bond classic You Only Live Twice, 1967. Before his death in 1995, he had a net worth of around £8million.

4. Donald Pleasence OBE

This Worksop-born actor boasted a lengthy film career and was best known for his roles as Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween series, as well as The Great Escape, The Caretaker, and of course his role as Ernst Stavr Blofeld in the Bond classic You Only Live Twice, 1967. Before his death in 1995, he had a net worth of around £8million. Photo: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock

