10 of Worksop's richest celebrities - and how much they are worth - including Bruce Dickinson and Lee Westwood

Many of Worksop’s most famous celebrities made their fortunes from music, movies and sport.
The town’s most successful musicians appears to have hit the top of the rich list, including Bruce Dickinson and John Parr, followed by sportsmen such as Lee Westwood and Sam Osborne.
Here is a collection of some of Worksop’s most beloved and talented famous people who have trodden a successful path paved with wealth.
1. Worksop's richest celebrities
This is how much they are worth Photo: Submit
2. Lee Westwood OBE
A Worksop-born professional golfer, Lee is one of few to have won tournaments on five continents, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Australia. He even became world number one in October 2010 in the Official World Golf Ranking - knocking Tiger Woods off the top. Lee is worth an estimated £32million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website. Photo: Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
3. John Parr
Manton's John Parr reached number one in the US charts with his hit single St. Elmo's Fire in 1985, which was also featured in the soundtrack of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Grammy-nominated singer has toured with a number of big names including Bryan Adams, Toto, Tina Turner and Richard Marx. He is worth an estimated £12million. Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Donald Pleasence OBE
This Worksop-born actor boasted a lengthy film career and was best known for his roles as Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween series, as well as The Great Escape, The Caretaker, and of course his role as Ernst Stavr Blofeld in the Bond classic You Only Live Twice, 1967. Before his death in 1995, he had a net worth of around £8million. Photo: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock