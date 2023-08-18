10 of Worksop's richest celebrities - and how much they are worth - including Bruce Dickinson and Lee Westwood

4 . Donald Pleasence OBE

This Worksop-born actor boasted a lengthy film career and was best known for his roles as Dr Sam Loomis in the Halloween series, as well as The Great Escape, The Caretaker, and of course his role as Ernst Stavr Blofeld in the Bond classic You Only Live Twice, 1967. Before his death in 1995, he had a net worth of around £8million. Photo: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock