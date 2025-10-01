10 mechanics and garages in Worksop and Bassetlaw with the best ratings from Google reviews 2025

As the majority of us rely on a car to go about our daily lives, it’s essential we can find a decent mechanic if the need arises.

To help you along your way, we have compiled a selection of garages and mechanics in the Bassetlaw area which have received positive ratings from Google reviews.

Whether your car needs a service, a dent fixing or a full engine overhaul these businesses will be able to help you get back on the road.

The best garages in Worksop and Bassetlaw according to Google ratings (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

MS Cars, at Carlton Phoenix Industrial Estate, Kilton Rd, Worksop S80 2EE: has a 4.9 star rating from 327 Google reviews.

Atkinson Auto Tech Ltd, 10-20 Kilton Terrace, Worksop S80 2DQ: has received a 5-star rating from 93 Google reviews.

Holmegarth Garage of Bawtry Rd, Blyth, Worksop S81 8HG: has been given a 4.6 star rating from 67 Google reviews.

