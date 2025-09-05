10 Mansfield, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire pubs for sale right now

The idea of being landlord or landlady of your own boozer sounds enticing – but how much would it cost to actually get your hands on a Nottinghamshire watering hole?
We’ve been on leading property sites Rightmove and Zoopla and found these pubs are on the market right now.
Fancy getting a round in?
1. Nell Gwyn - Mansfield
Offers over £340,000 are wanted for this pub on Sutton Road - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/164102693#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Google
2. The Yard - Mansfield
This former pub on Church Street is on the market for £125,000 - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/166103300#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Google
3. Jacksdale Social Club - Jacksdale
This social club on Main Road can be all yours for £330,000 - visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/165959768#/?channel=COM_BUY Photo: Google
4. The Fox - Kirton
This pub and restaurant on Main Street also boasts a large beer garden - visit zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/hospitality/nottinghamshire/ Photo: Google