10 historical sites in and around Nottinghamshire that have featured on screen

Nottinghamshire has appeared in several blockbusters over the years, including Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), Testament of Youth (2014), Bronson (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).
How many sites have you spotted on screen?
1. Wollaton Hall
In The Dark Knight Rises (2012) directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Wollaton Hall serves as Batman's Wayne Manor. Photo: National World
2. Welbeck Abbey
Bronson (2008), starring Tom Hardy as Michael Peterson, who became known as Charles Bronson in 1987, was filmed in various locations across Nottinghamshire, including St. Ann's, Sherwood, Worksop, and most famously Welbeck Abbey, which served as Rampton Psychiatric Hospital. Photo: Welbeck Abbey
3. Welbeck Estate grounds
'Testament of Youth' (2014) is a World War I drama based on the memoir of Vera Brittain. The film stars Alicia Vikander as Vera, a woman who puts her studies on hold to serve as a war nurse. One of the primary filming locations is the beautiful and local Welbeck Estate grounds. Photo: Harley Gallery
4. Hardwick Hall
Malfoy Manor, the iconic location from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows', is a a dark and imposing backdrop for some of the film’s most intense scenes. Exterior shots for Malfoy Manor were filmed at Hardwick Hall, located just across the Derbyshire border in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre