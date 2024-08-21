Do you recognise anyone from your Guardian archive?
1. The Lord Byron
The Lord Byron, Plantation Hill, Worksop. Pictured is David and Dawn Callachan - Landlord and Landlady. Photo: Mark Fear
2. The Anchor Pub
The Anchor Pub, Eastgate, Worksop. The Anchor Pub was voted Worksop Guardian Pub and Restaurant of the Year 2010. Picture: far left is Angela Rawlins - Landlady and Mark Rawlins - Landlord, pictured with staff. Photo: Mark Fear
3. Frog & Nightgown Pub
Frog & Nightgown Pub, Carlton Road, Worksop. 2006. Charity night at the Frog & Night Gown. Money raised for Cancer Research. Night organised by Natasha Norman. Picture: L-R: Event organiser Natasha Norman & Skid (Pub Landlord). Photo: Worksop Guardian
4. Exetra Bar
Exetra Bar, Bridge Place, Worksop. Launch of the Nightsafe campaign. Picture: Front: Chief Inspector Ian Barrowcliff (Notts Police) & Ian Hunter (Chief Executive, Bassetlaw Council) with Susan March (NHS, Specialist Health Nurse), John Taylor (Drug & Alcohol Team), Cllr Glynn Gilfoyle, Members of Pub Watch: Michael Jackson (Reef, Floor Mgr), Pete Heslop (Reef, Licensee), Mark Churchill (Water Front/Exetra, Landlord). Photo: Mark Fear
