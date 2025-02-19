1. Mary Earps
Mary Earps MBE is a football goalkeeper who plays for the senior England women's team, known as the Lionesses, and for Paris Saint-Germain FC. Born in West Bridgford, she won the BBC Sport Personality of the Year award in 2023. During the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, she served as vice captain for England and received the Golden Glove award for being the tournament's best goalkeeper. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty
2. Su Pollard
Susan Georgina "Su" Pollard is an English actress and singer. Her career has spanned over 45 years; she is most famous for her role in the sitcom Hi-de-Hi! She also appeared in You Rang, M'Lord? and Oh, Doctor Beeching! Pollard has appeared in over 35 stage plays and musicals, as well as over 40 pantomimes. She was born in Nottingham. Photo: Contributed
3. Vicky McClure
Vicky McClure, one of the most recognisable faces from Nottinghamshire, was born in Wollaton. The MBE is best known for her role as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC series "Line of Duty" and as Lol Jenkins in Shane Meadows's "This Is England" film and series. (Vicky McClure at Splendour in Nottingham, 2022). Photo: Jake Haseldine
4. Sherrie Hewson
Sherrie Lynn Hutchinson, known professionally as Sherrie Hewson, is an English actress, television personality and novelist. She is best known for playing Maureen Holdsworth in Coronation Street, Virginia Raven in Crossroads, Lesley Meredith in Emmerdale and Joyce Temple-Savage in Benidorm. She was a series regular on Loose Women (2003–2017). Photo: Martin Bostock Photography