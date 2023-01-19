10 beautiful village locations within easy driving distance of Worksop . . . if you fancy an 'escape to the country'

Have you ever thought about moving to somewhere beautiful out in the countryside?
But you need to stay close to Worksop for work, school, friends and family?
Well check out our gallery of beautiful villages within easy driving distance of Worksop.
And you might be pleasantly surprised with what you an get for your money if you ‘escape to the country’
1. Cuckney
Located roughly mid-point between Worksop and Mansfield, Cuckney is now believed to have been the site of the Battle of Hatfield in 633AD after hundreds of skeletons were discovered under the church in the 1950s. In 1853 there were two large watermills on the river Poulter in Cuckney, one for cotton, another for corn. An earlier cotton mill had burnt down in 1792. According to Rightmove, average house prices in the area are £88,000.
2. New Ollerton
The village of New Ollerton is part of the Ollerton and Boughton parish that has a population of about 10.000. Once regarded as a model housing scheme for miners, it has changed since the closure of the local pit, which was replaced by the Sherwood Energy Village. Visitors flock to the nearby Rufford Abbey Country Park (pictured). Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "This is a bustling little area, with amenities, pubs, supermarkets and walks. You get a lot of property for your money. The average house price is £164,000."
3. Edwinstowe
On the edge of Sherwood Forest and close to Center Parcs, Edwinstowe is a large village, where legend has it that Robin Hood married Maid Marian. With a population of about 4,500, it was once on the doorstep of Thoresby Colliery, which was its main source of employment until closing in 2015. Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "This growing village still feels like 1990s England. It is surrounded by acres of woodland, and has a strong local community and a delightful high street. Average house prices are between £195,000 and £215,000."
4. Barnby Moor
Located around eight miles from Worksop, Barnby Moor had a population of 257 (2001 census), increasing to the 2011 Census to 278.The village is about three miles north of East Retford. In 1690 Ogilby's Itinerary, a book of road maps, showed the Great North Road or Old London Road running from West Drayton by Jockey House and on to Barnby Moor. Because of its isolation it was a paradise for highwaymen. According to Rightmove, average house prices are in the region of £1.5m.
