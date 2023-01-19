10 beautiful village locations within easy driving distance of Worksop . . . if you fancy an 'escape to the country'

2. New Ollerton

The village of New Ollerton is part of the Ollerton and Boughton parish that has a population of about 10.000. Once regarded as a model housing scheme for miners, it has changed since the closure of the local pit, which was replaced by the Sherwood Energy Village. Visitors flock to the nearby Rufford Abbey Country Park (pictured). Jordan, of Newton Fallowell, says: "This is a bustling little area, with amenities, pubs, supermarkets and walks. You get a lot of property for your money. The average house price is £164,000."

Photo: Google