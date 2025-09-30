These are the Bassetlaw pubs in this year's Good Beer Guide. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
These are the Bassetlaw pubs in this year's Good Beer Guide. Photo: Other

10 Bassetlaw pubs in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

By John Smith
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
The Campaign For Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide for 2026 is out and Bassetlaw is well represented once again.

Regarded as the ultimate guide to good pubs and bars across the UK, making it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide’s hallowed pages is seen as a major feather in any pub’s cap.

In total, 73 Nottinghamshire pubs have made the list this year.

However, CAMRA warns the latest figures shows another drop in brewery numbers and says the Government needs to take action in the upcoming Budget.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor.

“It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British pub.

"Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.”

All details featured are accredited to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026, which is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/

Located on Newcastle Street. CAMRA says: "A friendly Wetherspoons pub that has gained a good reputation for real ales and there usually seven on at all times."

1. The Liquorice Gardens - Worksop

Located on Station Approach. CAMRA says: "Formerly the station buffet, local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 and the recipient of many local CAMRA awards."

2. The Mallard - Worksop

Located on Haxey Road, Misterton. CAMRA says: "Occupying an idyllic position beside an ancient bridge, a choice of four real ales, often from local breweries, is available."

3. Haxey Gate Inn - Misterton

Located on Bawtry Road, Blyth. CAMRA says: "Attractive village pub in the centre of Blyth, three changing guest beers on the bar."

4. Red Hart - Blyth

