10 Bassetlaw pubs in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

Regarded as the ultimate guide to good pubs and bars across the UK, making it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide’s hallowed pages is seen as a major feather in any pub’s cap.
In total, 73 Nottinghamshire pubs have made the list this year.
However, CAMRA warns the latest figures shows another drop in brewery numbers and says the Government needs to take action in the upcoming Budget.
Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor.
“It’s time for the Government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British pub.
"Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.”
All details featured are accredited to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026, which is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/