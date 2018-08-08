Pensioner has been jailed for continuing to breach his Anti Social Behaviour Injunction

A pensioner has been sent to prison for repeatedly breaching an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction that was put in place to protect elderly residents in Worksop.

William Hartley, 84, of Vickers Walk, Worksop, had already received a three month suspended custodial sentence in March 2018 for breaching the Injunction more than 20 times.

Due to further breaches between April and July, the suspended sentence was activated by District Judge Mason at Nottingham County Court on July 17.

Hartley was also handed an additional three-month sentence, which will run concurrently.

Bassetlaw District Council had originally applied for the injunction in December 2017, which banned the pensioner from entering an area of Worksop,

This was after he had been harassing a number of residents, some of them extremely vulnerable, by banging on doors and windows, shouting abuse and intimidating them up to six times a day.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It was made clear to Mr Hartley that should he not change his behaviour he would be sent to prison, no matter what his age.

“Despite the severest of warnings Mr Hartley has continued to ignore the conditions of his Injunction and further harass vulnerable individuals for reasons only known to Mr Hartley.

“His actions have caused extreme anguish and worry to the residents he has targeted and we support the Judge’s ruling in this case.

“I am pleased that this sentence now protects the vulnerable residents and hope that this serves as a catalyst for Mr Hartley to change his ways.”

Mr Hartley is banned from visiting two separate areas of Worksop and causing nuisance or annoyance to two individuals.

This includes but is not limited to: shouting, swearing, violence or threats of violence.

The injunction will remain in place until noon on March 8, 2019.