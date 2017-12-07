Pensioner dies in Derbyshire crash

A pensioner has died after a three-car collision in Whitwell.

The collision, involving a silver Volkswagen Polo, a red Citroen C1 and a red Ford Focus, occurred at around 6.30pm last night (Wednesday) on Clinthill Lane.

The drivers of the Polo and Citroen were injured while a passenger in the Polo died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified but police believe she is in her 80s.

Officers want to hear from witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashboard camera footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Wayne Neal on 101, quoting reference 17000532416.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.