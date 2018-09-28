Pedestrian dies after crash in Derbyshire

A man has died after a collision in Whitwell this morning.

The incident, which involved a green Vauxhall Vectra and a pedestrian, happened on the B6042 at the junction of the A60 and Pennymore Lane at around 6.30am.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7am.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or anyone who might have seen pedestrians in the area prior to the collision."

Call police on 101, quoting reference number 125-280918.