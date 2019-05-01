Pause for Thought

One of my main roles as a Deacon is visiting the sick and the housebound.

Unfortunately, for several months now, my temporary medical condition has prevented me from carrying out this task and that makes me very sad. However it has also reversed my role; I became sick and housebound and receive wonderful visits from many good people who cheer and support me. That makes me very happy. It also confirms my belief that ‘church’ isn’t a building, it’s people. Jesus didn’t say “Stay indoors and pray”, he told us to go out into the world, taking God’s love to all. Rev Peter Hunt, St Helen’s, Oldcotes.