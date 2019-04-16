Parts of Nottinghamshire set to be hotter than Barcelona over Easter weekend

This week will see temperatures soar as high pressure brings warm and settled weather conditions to the UK.

As things heat up, parts of Nottinghamshire are set to be warmer than the Spanish city of Barcelona over the Easter weekend.

According to BBC Weather, a number of places - including Mansfield, Hucknall and Nottingham - will see temperatures hit 21C on Saturday.

In comparison, Barcelona's temperatures will reach 18C on Saturday.

However, our weather looks set to change towards the end of the Bank Holiday weekend.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "As we head towards the end of the weekend, there is increasing uncertainty so please keep up to date with the latest forecast if you are making plans.

"It does look as if it will turn more changeable and cooler from the northwest from Sunday.

"However, there remains the chance that southeastern areas could remain warm and settled until Monday.

"For the rest of April, the weather looks changeable and perhaps windy at times with showers or longer spells of rain, but still with some drier, brighter, spells.

"Temperatures should be mainly around average."