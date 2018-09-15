Part of main Nottinghamshire road shut after 'vehicle collides with house'

Part of the A616 remains closed in both directions this morning following a 'serious' collision, Nottinghamshire Police police say.

At around 11.10pm last night, officers received a report of a vehicle leaving the A616 in Ompton, near Ollerton, and colliding with a house.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year old man, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries. He remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning.

No other people were injured during the incident.

Police collision investigators remain at the scene this morning.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while police continue their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1039 of September 14, 2018.