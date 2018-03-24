Part of M1 shut due to 'serious incident'

The M1 is closed southbound between junctions 28 and 26 due to what Highways England has described as a 'serious incident'.

Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire police are at the scene.

A Highways England spokesman said the closure is expected to remain in place for 'several hours'.

The spokesman added: "Road users are advised to follow the 'hollow square' diversion symbols exiting the M1 at junction 28 on to the A38 (westbound).

"Continue along the A38 then at the junction for Ripley take the exit for the A610 and travel around Ripley through Codnor until you reach junction 26 and rejoin the M1.

"Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey."

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.