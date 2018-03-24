Part of M1 shut after 'serious' crash

A section of the M1 is currently closed after a 'serious' crash.

Highways England said the motorway is shut southbound between junctions 28 and 26 and the closure is expected to remain in place for 'several hours'.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a 'serious collision' on the stretch of the motorway at 5.40am.

The spokesman advised drivers to avoid the area and urged people with information or dash cam footage to call police on 101, quoting 142 of March 24, 2018.

Police from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire forces are at the scene.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Road users are advised to follow the 'hollow square' diversion symbols exiting the M1 at junction 28 on to the A38 (westbound).

"Continue along the A38 then at the junction for Ripley take the exit for the A610 and travel around Ripley through Codnor until you reach junction 26 and rejoin the M1.

"Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey."

This is a developing story.