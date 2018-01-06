Pair arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

Two men have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Worksop.

A man was assaulted after two men wearing face coverings forced entry into his home in Briar Lea at around 2.35am yesterday (Friday, January 5).

A Jaguar car was taken but it was later found abandoned in Windmill Lane, Worksop.

Two men, aged 28 and 40-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident and were today being questioned by detectives.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around the time of the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 68 of January 5.