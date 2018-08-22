Pair are gearing up for coast to coast bike ride for Worksop’s Aurora Wellbeing centre

A Worksop couple are getting on their bikes and cycling more than 1,000 miles to raise money for the Aurora Wellbeing centre.

John and Gill Shephard are cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for centre, based in the Old Library in Memorial Avenue, Worksop.

Aurora provide a range of support services and therapies for cancer patients and their families.

The ride starts on August 31, at Land’s End, Cornwall, and they should reach John O’Groats at the North tip of Scotland on September 21.

John and Gill will be self-sufficient, carrying their bags on the bikes and staying in B and Bs and youth hostels along the way.

The route is following quiet roads and off-road cycle trails on the Sustrans National Cycle Network. Not the quickest route but very scenic with lots of places of interests.

John is a Bassetlaw District councillor for Worksop South East Ward.

John said: “The Aurora charity does fantastic work in Bassetlaw and it is great that they putting the historic library building to such good use.”

To support John and Gill by making a donation visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/johnshephard7.

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre offers a range of services to anyone affected by cancer or who is living with a long term condition, and to the general public for a suggested donation.

The centre promotes healthy wellbeing and quality of life, and encourage people who use the services to be active participants in their own recovery and welfare.

For more information about Aurora Wellbeing visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk.