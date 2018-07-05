Paint the night purple in Retford with concert for Bluebell Wood

A spectacular live event in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is coming to Retford this autumn.

A Blues Brothers tribute act, singer Katie Greaves and DJ Matrix will be among the artists on the bill at Retford Cricket Club on September 1 for Bluebell Wood’s first ever Live from the Purple Palladium show.

All artists are performing for free with all proceeds going to the North Anston-based children’s hospice and the children and young adults it supports.

Among the performers on the night will be brothers Richard and Russell Friel, who will be shaking a tail feather or two as the Blues Brothers, started their act for fun years ago, singing at weddings, birthdays, reunions and charity events.

Hayley Friel, Russell’s wife, said: “This Blues Brothers act is a little mixed bag of all the soul and blues music we have grown to love since the iconic film of the 80s.

“We hope the audience will love the songs as much as we do.

“We’ve supported Bluebell Wood in many ways over the years, including rolling our sleeves up and helping with decorating at the hospice.

“For Russell and Richard to be able to perform for this charity, which is so close to our hearts, is fantastic.”

Katie Greaves is a guitarist known for her distinctive vocal style.

She said: “I’m involved because Bluebell Wood has been important to me ever since the team there helped my nephew.

“This hospice has been nothing but supportive and incredible and if I can help to bring a smile to the faces of the children and their families, I’ll be delighted.”

The show will be hosted by Rachel Hodges, the hospice’s senior events fundraiser.

Rachel is also a singer, performing under the name Rachel Saunders, and will also be part of the line-up.

She said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone whose generosity is making this event possible, including Retford Cricket Club for providing the venue and Amy Dennington, from Say it With a Balloon in Worksop, who is styling and dressing the marquee.

“Live from the Purple Palladium will be a fantastic springboard into Bluebell Wood’s 10th birthday celebrations in September and we hope everyone will have an evening out to remember.”

The evening will also include a disco, hosted by DJ Matrix.

Tickets are £10 each and include a pie and pea supper, and can be bought online at www.bluebellwood.org/product/purplepalladium/

For ideas to help Bluebell Wood continue helping ill children and their families, visit www.bluebellwood.org