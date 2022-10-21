Outwood schools leading the way in inclusive education

Godsway Dzoboku, principal of Outwood Academy City, with pupils as they mark the school achieving the IQM Flagship Award. The 'Dexter' bear is sent to each school which achieves the award.

No less than 18 schools within the trust currently hold the prestigious Inclusive School Award with Centre of Excellence status from Inclusion Quality Mark.

Among these are four schools which have built on their initial IQM awards to become Centres of Excellence this year – Outwood Academy Ormesby in Middlesbrough and Outwood Primary Academies Park Hill, in Sheffield, and Kirkhamgate and Ledger Lane, both in Wakefield.

Outwood Academy City, in Sheffield, also attained flagship status from IQM in recent days. This is the highest award a school can achieve.

Each of these schools have demonstrated they are committed to sustaining and developing education that is inclusive for all their pupils.

Lesley Devine, Outwood executive director of special educational needs and disability, said: “At Outwood Grange Academies Trust, we put students first in all we do.

“We want students to flourish during their school years and have the best life chances, irrespective of differences.

“All of our academies have now gained the nationally recognised IQM Inclusive schools award, with some already successfully achieving the Centre of Excellence status and others working towards it. Recognition of this kind is a great way to showcase and validate our inclusivity and is a fantastic reward for the hard work that has been put in by all.

“The feedback from our academies is that the Inclusive School Award has been a very worthwhile journey and they are very proud of their achievements.”

