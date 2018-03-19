Outpour of love for Clumber

A man has been arrested after a 250-year-old bridge was destroyed and an accommodation block allegedly set on fire at Worksop’s Clumber Park.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, theft of a vehicle and arson with intent to endanger life and had been released on police bail.

Officers were called to the National Trust-run site on Saturday March 3, after the park’s Georgian bridge was damaged.

They then attended on Monday March 12 at around 12.30am following reports of a fire at the park’s Bunk House - eight people who were staying in the accommodation fled from the burning property after being alerted by a smoke alarm.

A spokesman for Clumber Park said staff had been rocked by the incidents but were able to take comfort in an “outpour of love” from supporters.

They said: “We are pleased that police investigations into the vandalism of the ornamental bridge and the fire at the Bunk House are progressing at speed.

“We continue to support the police where we can.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we’re not able to comment further at this stage, other than to reiterate our heartfelt thanks to our visitors and members of the public for their overwhelming support.”

Dozens of heartfelt messages have been tied to fences placed around the bridge, with visitors revealing what makes the monument so special to them.

One message reads: “Mum and Dad got engaged on this bridge in 1954.

“So sad to see what’s been done.”

The spokesman added: “Members of our team are stationed at the ornamental bridge to provide our visitors with updates and information, and some visitors have been writing their fondest memories of the bridge and Clumber Park on tags before attaching them to the temporary fencing.

“Some of the stories are simply fantastic, and the emotional and heartfelt letters are a joy to read.”

Detectives continue to investigate the incidents and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 156 of March 3 or incident 18 of March 12.