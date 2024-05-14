Out With the Old and In with the new in Worksop Town Centre:

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A New Life for an Old Favourite: The Lockside in Worksop Is Changing...

On Friday 24th May, 3D will open its doors at 9pm, bringing social gathering with it!

Gone are the days of distancing ourselves from each other and, it is time to get together and celebrate life for real.

3D will open its doors and invite you into a world of Fun, Entertainment, Music, Gaming, interaction but most of all, social gathering.

The Lockside, Victoria Square, Worksop

Laughing and talking with others in the first instance is one of the most important activities we can do. It staves off loneliness, depression and other illnesses, brings joy to the heart and enrichens the soul.