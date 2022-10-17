Alan Reynolds and Mark Eden of the Worksop Over 55’s Walking Football group, spotted a Facebook post advertising that The Crossing Church is to serve hot meals for school families through half-term, and decided to sponsor the cause.

The church is collaborating with Bassetlaw Food Bank to provide meals for families who might otherwise struggle with hot meals in the absence of government provision during school holidays.

Church Deacon, Emily Hoe-Crook, met with the football team before their latest regional tournament to receive the donation of £300 from the team and individuals affiliated with the club. She said: “This money will directly provide meals served at The Crossing Monday to Friday from 17 to 28 October.

“The Crossing Church is extremely grateful for the support shown by the team, and I hope the meal venture will help vulnerable families through a difficult time.

“In addition and in response to the heating crisis, The Crossing Church will be open every Friday 1-4 pm from 4 November through the winter months offering hot drinks, cakes, and hopefully hot meals for the elderly and vulnerable."

Known as 'Warm Space', the church seeks to provide a warm and welcoming place with optional games, activities and film showings in the hope that even just for a few hours a week, people have somewhere warm and safe to be together.

There are spaces available for school families to book places for meals - please contact Deacon Emily on 07739 018908 or [email protected]

