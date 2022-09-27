The conflict began on April 2, 1982, after Argentine forces invading the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands.

The conflict lasted 74 days and was the first military action of such scale since the Second World War.

In total, 255 British military personnel, three Falkland Islanders and 649 Argentine military personnel lost their lives during the hostilities, whch ended with an Argentine surrender on June 14.

A Ministry of Defenc picture of the stricken Destroyer HMS Sheffield, smoke pouring out of her after she had been hit by an exocet missile, during the Falklands conflict. She later sank with the loss of 20 lives.

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion will celebrate the courage of those who fought and paying tribute to those who fell in the conflict at the special event at Worksop’s North Notts Arena on Saturday, October 15, from 6pm.

The evening will include The Pipes of the Seaforth Highlanders and a display from the Worksop Air Cadets.

Tickets, priced £5, are available from [email protected] and nnca.info/events

