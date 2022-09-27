Worksop Royal British Legion to commemorate 40th anniversary of Falklands liberation
An emotional evening of music, song and military displays will be held at the North Notts Arena in Worksop to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.
The conflict began on April 2, 1982, after Argentine forces invading the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands.
The conflict lasted 74 days and was the first military action of such scale since the Second World War.
In total, 255 British military personnel, three Falkland Islanders and 649 Argentine military personnel lost their lives during the hostilities, whch ended with an Argentine surrender on June 14.
Most Popular
Advertisement
The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion will celebrate the courage of those who fought and paying tribute to those who fell in the conflict at the special event at Worksop’s North Notts Arena on Saturday, October 15, from 6pm.
The evening will include The Pipes of the Seaforth Highlanders and a display from the Worksop Air Cadets.
Tickets, priced £5, are available from [email protected] and nnca.info/events
Advertisement